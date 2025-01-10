Feds issue new COVID vaccine guidance, says provinces now responsible for buying them

Photo: The Canadian Press The Public Health Agency of Canada says federal funding for COVID-19 vaccines will stop this year and the provinces and territories will be responsible for buying them and determining the timing of the vaccinations. A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in New York, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Conlon

The Public Health Agency of Canada says federal funding for COVID-19 vaccines will stop this year and the provinces and territories will be responsible for buying them, as well as determining the timing of the vaccinations.

The agency published the information online on Friday, along with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's COVID-19 vaccine guidance for 2025 through to the summer of 2026.

The advisory committee says seniors who are 80 years and older, residents of long-term care homes and people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should get two doses of COVID-19 vaccine per year.

It also recommends that all adults 65 years and older, health-care workers and people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness should get one shot a year if they've previously been vaccinated.

The committee says in all cases, the most up-to-date COVID vaccine should be used.

The guidance says that those who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine can get their first two-dose series anytime because the virus circulates throughout the year.