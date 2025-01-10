Two people charged after allegedly trying to smuggle 45 kg of cannabis on plane: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press Two people have been charged after RCMP allege they tried to smuggle a total of about 45 kilograms of cannabis on a flight from Toronto to the United Kingdom. RCMP sign is shown in Montreal, Thursday March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Two people have been charged after RCMP allege they tried to smuggle a total of about 45 kilograms of cannabis on a flight from Toronto to the United Kingdom.

RCMP say the suspects are two people who were travelling separately from Toronto's Pearson airport to London on Nov. 14, and were "seemingly not connected."

They say border agents found "two separate cases" of cannabis concealed inside luggage during their inspections.

RCMP say a 40-year-old suspect is alleged to have brought just shy of 22 kilograms of cannabis, while a 32-year-old suspect is alleged to have had 22.5 kilograms.

Each has been charged with exporting contrary to the Cannabis Act.

They've been released and are due to appear in court in February.