Provincial police investigating complaint from Pickering, Ont., council

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating criminal allegations brought forward by Pickering's city council.

OPP say allegations were referred to them by Durham regional police in November, but they have not released any details on the matter.

This comes after Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe said the city's integrity commissioner had made a complaint to police alleging that Coun. Lisa Robinson may be aiding and abetting criminal harassment with her participation in "far-right" media.

Durham police said last week they were aware of the issues and the investigation had been turned over to OPP.

Ashe announced last week that the municipal council in the city east of Toronto was moving its meetings online over alleged threats from Robinson's supporters.

The police investigation is the latest development in an escalating conflict between Robinson and city council that began more than a year ago.

The councillor has been tangled in a series of controversies and is currently in her second consecutive 90-day pay suspension since September.

Robinson, who was elected in 2022, has previously denied allegations against her.