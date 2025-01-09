Backbench Ottawa MP Chandra Arya to run for Liberal leadership

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference highlighting the first-time homebuyer incentive, at Tamarack Homes' Cardinal Creek Village development in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Looking on are Liberal MPs Mona Fortier, Chandra Arya and Francis Drouin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ontario MP Chandra Arya is the second Liberal to announce he wants to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal party.

Arya posted on social media Wednesday morning that he wants to campaign on running a "small, more efficient government" and on offering "bold political decisions" to solve the country's problems.

Arya joins former Montreal MP and businessman Frank Baylis as the only two declared candidates in the race so far.

Higher-profile Liberals said to be considering leadership bids include former central banker Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and former B.C. premier Christy Clark.

Current cabinet ministers Karina Gould, François-Philippe Champagne, Mélanie Joly, Steven MacKinnon and Jonathan Wilkinson say they are also thinking about running.

The party leadership is meeting today behind closed doors to hammer out the rules and timeline for the race and more candidates are expected to declare once those are set.