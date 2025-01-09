U.S. steel, plastics among items Canada may target with retaliatory tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press President-elect Donald Trump, flanked by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, talks to reporters after a meeting with Republican leadership at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Helber

Canada is looking to target American steel, ceramics and plastics with retaliatory tariffs in response to an escalating trade dispute with the incoming Trump administration.

A senior government official says the list is not final and that Ottawa has made no decisions yet on retaliation.

Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico when he is inaugurated later this month.

Trudeau and the premiers will meet in Ottawa next week to discuss Canada's response plan including retaliatory tariffs.

CBC News first reported Wednesday that a draft list was circulating among a small group of top officials in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, and that the list includes products such as Florida orange juice.

Canada fought back against U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs during Trump's first term by targeting specific American products like playing cards, ketchup and bourbon to put political pressure on Trump and key Republicans.