Victims' families, Trudeau mark five-year anniversary of Flight 752 downing

Photo: The Canadian Press A memorial ceremony is set to take place today in the Toronto area to commemorate the anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. A flower is placed next to the photos of Iman and Parinaz Ghaderpanah on a memorial wall at a vigil in Toronto on Saturday, January 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Victims' families and officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in the Toronto area to mark the five year anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, as they called on Iran to be held responsible for the tragedy.

On Jan. 8, 2020, the plane was shot down by two Iranian missiles just minutes after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Most of the passengers were headed to Canada via Kyiv, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents. Many others had connections to Canada.

Hundreds of people, including family members and officials, filled a theatre in Richmond Hill, Ont., to pay tribute to the victims at the event organized by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.

Photos of the victims, candles and bouquets of flowers filled the stage. The names of the victims were displayed on the screen to a soundtrack of somber music, and the room held a moment of silence for the dead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those in attendance at the ceremony.

"I know you've all been through a lot, and I know that some of you at least were hoping that five years might be a moment in which it begins to hurt a little less," Trudeau said to those gathered.

"You're discovering today that five years is just a number, and the love, the grief that you feel, is every bit as real today as it was five years ago," he added.

"All of Canada stands with you in your grief and in your hope for justice, in your drive to make the world a better, safer place for everyone."

For years, Canada, along with international partners including the United Kingdom, Sweden and Ukraine, has vowed to seek answers about the crash and hold the Iranian regime accountable for violations of international law. Global Affairs Canada says Iran has not claimed full legal responsibility for the incident.

Canada and its international partners have referred the case to the International Court of Justice. Last January, the group also filed a dispute with the International Civil Aviation Organization against Iran for using weapons against a civil aircraft. In June, the Canadian government listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.

In October, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a new pathway to permanent residency for family members of Flight PS752 victims.

Trudeau said justice is necessary to provide "some semblance of closure" to families.

"What you as families have gone through, what you as a community have gone through, with us as a nation, having lost so many of our beloved citizens — no one should ever have to go through again," Trudeau said.

Earlier Wednesday, Trudeau issued a statement honouring those lost in the crash and reiterating Canada’s commitment to seeking justice in its wake.

His chief political opponent, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, also issued a statement honouring victims, in which he said it is Canada's "duty to honour their memory and ensure that justice is served."

The memorial in Richmond Hill was one of several events taking place around the world today to mark the anniversary, including ceremonies in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.