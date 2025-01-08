'On the frontline': Quebec planes and B.C. firm's helicopters battle L.A. wildfires

Photo: The Canadian Press A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ethan Swope

Firefighting aircraft provided by the Quebec government and a B.C.-based company are helping to battle the massive wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles area.

They include a pair of Canadian-made water-bombing planes out of Quebec, as well as Coulson Aviation's helicopters that the company says are "on the frontline" of the fight.

Coulson says in a social media post that its crews are "braving high winds and challenging conditions" in the fight against the Palisades fire.

Thousands of firefighters are tackling multiple blazes that have killed at least two people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures across the Los Angeles area as of Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles County's fire chief.

Coulson, which is based in Port Alberni, B.C., but also operates in the United States and Australia, says its aircraft in the fight include its double-rotor Chinook fleet and a smaller Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

A spokesperson for Quebec's Transport Department says the two Quebec government planes have been actively involved in fighting the fires since Tuesday.

The Canadian-made CL-415 planes are sent to California each fall as part of an annual contract that has existed for more than 30 years.

Stéphane Caron of Quebec's forest fire protection agency, SOPFEU, said the planes are dispatched with their own pilots, co-pilots and technicians.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel posted a message of support on X to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying the province is ready to send additional firefighters to the state if they are needed.

"California is currently living through difficult times due to wildfires," Bonnardel wrote. "The governor … can count on the government of Quebec and on SOPFEU to support him, if necessary, in this fight."

Images from the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood showed firefighters in front of large homes that were engulfed in flames, while residents escaped through fire, ferocious winds and clouds of smoke. At least 70,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.

Coulson's social media post included a screen shot showing the flight paths of three of its water-bombing helicopters swirling repeatedly over the neighbourhood.

The Quebec Transport Department's website says it has been sending the CL-415 firefighting aircraft "as well as pilot and maintenance crews" to Los Angeles each year as part of a deal dating back to 1994.

The website says the contract normally begins in September and lasts for between 90 and 180 days.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which is operated by fire management agencies across Canada, said it has no resources deployed to the California firefighting effort, and there were no "anticipated requests."

The BC Wildfire Service said its help had not been requested in California, but it "may provide support in the days ahead."

The disaster prompted the NHL to postpone a home game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

The Kings said in a statement that the team appreciates the hard working first responders who are trying to contain the fires and protect the community.

"We appreciate the league’s support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe," the statement said.