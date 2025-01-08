Cabinet ministers say they must not overreact to Trump's threats of annexation

Photo: The Canadian Press Journalists surround Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc before a Liberal Party caucus meeting in West Block on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Several federal cabinet ministers say Canada should not overreact to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's comments about annexing Canada but should still take them seriously.

Trump has mused about making Canada the 51st state for several weeks. He amped up those comments Tuesday, saying he would make it happen through economic force.

He also says he will follow through with his plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico the day he is sworn back into office.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada should not take Trump's "bait" but should not back down in its efforts to counter the threats he is making.

Joly is one of the Liberal ministers considering a run for the party's leadership. She says that, as she considers whether to throw her hat in, she's weighing her responsibilities as foreign affairs minister and the need to confront Trump's threats.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc ruled himself out of the running completely Wednesday, saying that responding to the 25 per cent tariff threat requires his full attention.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty says his focus is on ensuring the border is secure and reminding Americans of how connected the two countries are.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller repeated an earlier comment comparing Trump's rhetoric to an episode of the animated comedy South Park. He says he'll only start to worry if Trump appoints Eric Cartman, a foul-mouthed 10-year-old from the show, to the joint chiefs of staff.