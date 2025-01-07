252816
Passenger of semi-truck taken to hospital after crash involving train near Edmonton

Alberta RCMP say one person has been airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a CN train and a semi-truck north of Edmonton.

Mounties say officers were called to the scene between Highway 44 and Township Road 570 when the train slammed into the side of the truck.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says the truck's passenger was brought to hospital by air ambulance while the driver sustained minor injuries.

He says there's nothing to suggest that the train went off the tracks or that it was carrying hazardous materials at the time.

RCMP say CN will investigate the crash, which took place 60 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

A CN spokeswoman directed all questions about the crash to the RCMP.

