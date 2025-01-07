249969
Trudeau travelling to Washington for former U.S. president Jimmy Carter's funeral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he will attend former U.S. president Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington, D.C. on January 9.

Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

He was the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981.

A public funeral will take place Thursday at the National Cathedral in Washington.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will attend the funeral to deliver condolences on behalf of Canadians and reaffirm the close ties between the two countries.

In a post on X, the prime minister said Friday that Carter worked to make the world a better place.

