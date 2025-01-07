Biden praises Trudeau as friend, defender of freedom following resignation news

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as they take part in a family photo at the G7 Summit in Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Biden says he is proud to call Trudeau a friend as the Canadian and American prepare for their departures from leadership.

U.S. President Joe Biden says he is proud to call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a friend as both men now prepare for their departures from leadership.

Biden says he spoke with Trudeau on the phone Monday after the prime minister announced he would resign his post as soon as a new Liberal leader is chosen.

The president will also be vacating the White House later this month when president-elect Donald Trump begins a second administration.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden says the U.S.-Canada alliance is stronger because of Trudeau, even as his successor threatens 25 per cent tariffs against America's closest neighbours.

Biden reflected on how Trudeau was the first foreign leader he spoke with after becoming president and says the two leaders tackled many challenges together including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the "scourge of fentanyl."

The response from world leaders to Trudeau's announcement has been muted, despite the prime minister prioritizing international connections during his leadership.