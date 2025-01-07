Liberal party begins process to succeed Trudeau as candidates weigh their options

Photo: The Canadian Press People take part in the Liberal convention in Ottawa, Thursday, May 4, 2023.

As Liberal party brass begins to chart course for an expedited race to find Justin Trudeau's successor, potential contenders are weighing whether or not to join the fray -- including former central banker Mark Carney.

The former Bank of Canada governor issued a statement Monday evening saying he is encouraged by support he has heard, and that he's considering his decision with family over the next few days.

Former Montreal MP Frank Baylis declared his intent to enter the race in an interview Monday with The Hill Times.

Party officials are expected to meet this week to begin the process for selecting the new leader.

Parliament is prorogued until March 24, but leaders of the main opposition parties say they will bring down the government at the earliest opportunity.

That means Canadians will likely head to the polls this spring.