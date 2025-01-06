252816
Canada  

Verdicts expected March 12 in criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers

'Freedom Convoy' verdict

The Canadian Press staff - | Story: 526128

An Ontario judge is slated to deliver verdicts March 12 in the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich.

Barber and Lich are co-accused of mischief, intimidation and counselling people to break the law for their roles in a 2022 demonstration that blocked Ottawa streets and infuriated residents.

The complex trial featured a huge body of evidence related to the three-week protest.

The Crown aimed to prove the two conspired to essentially hold residents hostage to the noise and blockades to pressure the government to change its COVID-19 public health policies.

The defence argued the two accused simply exercised their fundamental rights to assembly and expression as part of a legal protest.

The trial, which stretched out over the course of a year, wrapped up in September.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (8)


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
244598
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
250936


TheTango.net
Fake brands

Fake brands

Galleries | January 06, 2025

Bono humbled by US presidential honour

Showbiz | January 06, 2025

Puppy yoga

Must Watch | January 06, 2025

Car does parking trick

Must Watch | January 06, 2025

Famous movie locations

Galleries | January 06, 2025

252553