Reactions flood in on Trudeau resignation announcement

Photo: John Cairns. Seen here, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at First Nations University of Canada for a Budget 2023 Town Hall.

Social media reaction has come in fast and furious to news that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning as Liberal leader.

Trudeau made his announcement that he would leave as Prime Minister once a new Liberal leader is chosen. That drew responses from around the country and the world, including from incoming US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account. In that post Trump once again took the opportunity to troll Trudeau and Canada.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!

Back home in Canada, Opposition leaders were less than impressed with Trudeau's departure announcement.

“Nothing has changed," was the post on X platform from Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.

“Every Liberal MP and Leadership contender supported EVERYTHING Trudeau did for ninr years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another four years, just like Justin. The only way to fix what Liberals broke is a carbon tax election to elect common sense Conservatives who will bring home Canada's promise.”

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also issued a statement in which he blasted the Liberals.

“Justin Trudeau’s Liberals let down Canadians. They let you down on home prices. They let you down on healthcare. They let you down by allowing corporate greed to run wild. Even with the country facing another serious blow to Canadian jobs and our cost-of-living – this time from Donald Trump – they’re still focussed only on themselves and their political fate.”

Singh added the “problem is not just Justin Trudeau. It’s every minister that’s been calling the shots.” He also took aim at Poilievre.

“People who oppose countless Conservative cuts to healthcare, and everyone who opposes the rich getting richer while everyone else falls further behind, I’m asking them all to stand together, this time to stop the Conservatives and build Canada’s first government for working people.”

“Translation: ‘I'm supporting the next Liberal leader, whoever it is, and there won't be an election until the fall,’” was the response on X from Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner to Singh’s statement.

However, in speaking to reporters today, Singh made it known the NDP would bring down the Liberal government at the earliest opportunity.

People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier pulled no punches in his reaction on the X platform to Trudeau leaving:

“He’s finally leaving after having completed his task of practically destroying Canada on all levels. Good riddance, but there is no reason to celebrate. It won’t be easy to put the pieces back together.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had this to say on X:

"At this critical time, Canadians need and deserve a prime minister and federal government with a clear mandate won from the Canadian people to negotiate with the incoming U.S. President and his administration on one of the most important international negotiations we have ever faced as a country.

"The Liberal Party has no such mandate from Canadians and they are putting their selfish political interests ahead of the Canadian people by paralyzing Parliament and suspending democracy for months while they fight a divisive internal leadership contest. It is one of the most irresponsible and selfish acts of a government in Canadian history.

"We call on all federal parties and MPs to force an election at the first available opportunity and give Canadians the opportunity to pick a party and a leader to represent their interests at this critical time for our nation."

Regina Qu’Appelle MP Andrew Scheer didn’t think much would change with Trudeau leaving.

“The truth: It will be just more of the same no matter who leads them,” Scheer posted on X.

“More carbon tax hikes, more inflationary deficits, more woke divisive policies, more weakness on the world stage. And for Canadians? More price and tax increases. More poverty and hardship. More tent cities. More crime and chaos."

In a separate post, Scheer also took aim at potential Trudeau replacement, Mark Carney. “Carbon Tax Carney will just be more of the same policies as Trudeau. He's just a wealthier, more connected, more elite version of Trudeau. Same tax hikes. Same deficits. Same housing crisis. Different face.”

For his part, Carney himself had this to say on X about Trudeau’s departure:

“Thank you Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau for your leadership, for your many contributions to Canada, and for the sacrifices you and your family have made for public service. Wishing you the best for your next chapters.”

Another potential leadership candidate, former BC premier Christy Clark, thanked Trudeau.

“After a lifetime of public service Justin Trudeau has stepped aside as both Leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister of Canada. I want to thank him as a Canadian for his service to the country that he so clearly loves. I wish him and his family well.

“As a lifelong Liberal I look forward to joining tens of thousands of Canadians to choose our next Leader. This is the biggest opportunity in over a decade that we’ve had to grow our Party and welcome new Liberals - including Canadians concerned about the future of our country - let’s seize it!”

Chrystia Freeland, whose resignation as Finance Minister touched off the round of calls within the Liberal Party for Trudeau to resign, posted this:

“I thank Justin Trudeau for his years of service to Canada and Canadians. I wish him and his family the very best.”

There has also been reaction from former ministers who have had public falling-outs with Trudeau. Jody Wilson-Raybould, who had left the party to sit as an independent, posted this:

"Well the PM did not sound like he wanted to go and was sadly not too gracious, but he is going.

"I thank him for his service. And now…we can finally turn the page—and in doing so, we must keep focus on building a stronger Canada in an increasingly volatile & uncertain world. I hope to see an elevation in our discourse beyond petty, toxic partisanship, and a revitalized focus on developing sound public policy to guide our future."

Former Trudeau minister Jane Philpott, who also had an acrimonious parting of ways with the Prime Minister, had this to say:

“It's an emotional day. Anyone who served Canada as head of government deserves thanks & respect. So, thanks @justintrudeau for your service. Thanks for giving me an opportunity to serve in the 42nd parliament. I'm proud of many things we accomplished in those days. Wish you well.”