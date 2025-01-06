Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about 51st state

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France.

President-elect Donald Trump says Justin Trudeau resigned because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada and says many Canadians would love being the 51st state.

Trump reiterated his rhetoric about Canada joining the U.S. in a post on Truth Social after Trudeau's announcement that he will resign as Liberal leader and prime minister as soon as a new leader is chosen.

The president-elect has repeated the dig since the prime minister travelled to have dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in November.

Experts say its unsurprising that Trump would take credit for Trudeau's decision.

But they say the change in Canadian leadership could not come at a worse moment for the bilateral relationship with the U.S.

Trump has threatened that when he takes office later this month he will impose 25 per cent tariffs against Canada and Mexico unless the two countries stop the flow of migrants and drugs into the U.S.