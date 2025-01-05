Trudeau expected to step down this week, Globe and Mail reports

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a National Caucus holiday event in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The Globe and Mail is reporting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce he is stepping down as Liberal party leader as early as Monday.

Trudeau has faced mounting calls for his resignation from MPs in his caucus as public opinion polls have continued to put the governing Liberals trailing far behind the Conservatives.

The Globe report says three sources, who weren't authorized to speak about the matter publicly, did not know a specific timeline but they expected Trudeau would announce his plans before a national caucus meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The Canadian Press has not independently confirmed the Globe report.

Trudeau's itinerary says he is set to take part in a cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations Monday.

It's not clear if Trudeau will stay on as prime minister or if an interim leader would be selected through a Liberal leadership race if he decides to step down.