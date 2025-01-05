Edmonton police charge man in partner's homicide after woman found dead on riverbank

Photo: The Canadian Press Edmonton Police Service logo is seen in Edmonton, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Police have laid charges after a woman was found dead on a bank of the North Saskatchewan River last week.

In a news release, police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

The man and the victim were known to each other, the release says.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Ashley Burke.

Police say her death is considered an intimate partner homicide.

They say they will continue to withhold the cause of death for investigative purposes.