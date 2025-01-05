249969
Surrey Police arrest driver after failing to stop at B.C. border crossing

Police in Surrey, B.C., say they arrested the driver of a vehicle with Washington state licence plates who failed to stop at the Pacific Highway border crossing Sunday.

The Surrey Police Service says the Canada Border Services Agency flagged a white pickup truck that drove through the border around 8:45 a.m.

Surrey police say the truck was spotted on King George Boulevard a short time later "driving erratically" and veering into oncoming traffic.

The police service says the driver, who was alone at the wheel, was arrested, and unspecified vehicles were damaged but no one was injured.

Surrey police say the investigation is ongoing and didn't name the driver.

Police say anyone with information or video footage should contact the Surrey Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

