FBI probing New Orleans truck attacker's travel, including 2023 trip to Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press Mourners react next to crosses memorializing the victims of the New Year's Day deadly truck attack and shooting along Canal Street near the intersection of Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in New Orleans says the man behind the deadly truck attack on Bourbon Street travelled to Ontario in July 2023.

Special agent Lyonel Myrthil says the investigation is now "crossing state and international borders," as law enforcement pieces together Shamshud-Din Jabbar's movements in the lead-up to the New Year's truck attack that killed 14 people.

Myrthil says Jabbar was in Cairo, Egypt for about two weeks in late June and early July 2023, and flew to Ontario on July 10 before returning to the U.S. three days later.

He says agents are trying to figure out where he went on his travels and who he may have met during the trips, and whether his travels had any links to the deadly attack in New Orleans' famed tourist destination.

The bureau says Jabbar visited the city in October and November for unknown reasons, and went to "multiple gun stores" in Texas before travelling to Louisiana on New Year's Eve.

The Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service did not immediately respond Sunday to requests for comment about Jabbar's 2023 travels to Canada.