Over a dozen injured after bus swerves on Quebec road near Canada — U.S. border

Over a dozen people were injured after a bus swerved and crashed onto its side near the Canada-U.S. border in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region Saturday night.

Quebec provincial police says the bus was travelling on Route 133 when the driver lost control at around 8:30 p.m. in Saint-Armand, Que., about 62 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Police spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies says most of the 40 passengers walked away with minor injuries but about fifteen people were hospitalized.

Two of the those taken to hospital suffered more serious injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

Police say poor weather and road conditions may have caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.