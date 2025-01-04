Resident near Montreal injured in home invasion, struck with handgun

Photo: The Canadian Press A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

A man in his 50s was injured after being struck by a handgun during an overnight home invasion on Montreal's South Shore.

Longueuil police say three suspects broke into a home in the St-Hubert borough at around 12:45 a.m. today.

Spokesperson Mélanie Mercille says the victim was not transported to hospital and that a woman in her 50s and a child were also present at the time of the invasion but were unharmed.

Mercille says the suspects fled after stealing money as well as the victim’s vehicle.

Police say they recovered the vehicle shortly after and add it’s possible the suspects may have intended to target a different person.

The suspects have not yet been arrested.