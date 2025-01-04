Quebec provincial police investigating death of baby southwest of Quebec City

Photo: The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a baby in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of the province.

Police say they were called at 4:30 a.m. today to a home in Saint-Gilles, about 36 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

Police spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy says the baby was found unconscious and in critical condition and was transported to hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

Marquis-Guy says the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police have not disclosed whether the death is considered suspicious.

Quebec provincial police automatically investigate the death of an infant under the age of six.