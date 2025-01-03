Liberal caucus to meet Wednesday as calls mount for Trudeau to resign

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on December 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus will meet on Wednesday as calls from MPs mount for the prime minister to step down.

Two Liberal MPs told The Canadian Press that the meeting will take place in Ottawa with the option for attendees to participate virtually.

The meeting was convened on the same day that Manitoba MP Ben Carr shared a letter on social media Friday saying he wants to see Trudeau resign.

In the letter, Carr says that he does not arrive at the decision easily, but constituents tell him they feel alienated by the Liberal Party leadership.

MPs are scheduled to return to Ottawa on Jan. 27, and the three main opposition parties all say they plan to bring down the government at their first opportunity.

The Conservatives plan to introduce a non-confidence motion at the public accounts committee next week that could be up for a vote in the House of Commons as soon as Jan. 30.