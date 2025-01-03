Trudeau attending U.S. relations cabinet committee meeting amid calls for resignation

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on at the start of a cabinet swearing in ceremony for Dominic LeBlanc at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Trudeau is taking part in a virtual meeting of the Canada U.S. relations cabinet committee, as calls for his resignation as Liberal leader grow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in a virtual meeting of the Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee on Friday, as people inside and outside the Liberal caucus call for him to resign as leader.

The committee, which was reinstated after Donald Trump was elected in November, is gathering as his Jan. 20 inauguration quickly approaches.

Trump promised to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports unless both countries meet his demand to beef up security at the American border.

He's also been taunting Trudeau on social media, suggesting Canada should become the 51st U.S. state and calling Trudeau its governor, while arguing that the U.S. subsidizes Canada through its trade relationship.

A spokesperson from the Prime Minister's Office said Trudeau is not an official member of the U.S.-Canada relations committee, but his attendance underscores the importance of the committee's work in protecting Canadian interests.

Its membership and leadership were shuffled after the cabinet shuffle that followed Chrystia Freeland's resignation from cabinet. New Public Safety Minister David McGuinty is now a member of the committee, with Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc replacing Freeland as chair.

Trudeau travelled to Florida on Nov. 30 to meet with Trump, and several of his top cabinet ministers met with the Trump team last Friday.

After the committee meeting, Trudeau went to the U.S. embassy in Ottawa and signed a book of condolences for former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29. He did not speak to media at the event and has no other public events on his itinerary for Friday.

Trudeau continues to face pressure to step down as Liberal leader after Freeland's decision to quit as finance minister last month.

Before the holiday break, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told The Canadian Press that Trudeau was taking time to reflect on his future.

On Friday morning, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May took aim at the incoming Trump administration, emphasizing that Canada will never become the 51st state.

"Honestly, President Trump, get used to it," May said at a press conference that she said she hoped would be viewed as antagonistic to the Trump administration.

"We love our country. And it's a country. It's a nation. And we do not aspire to be (the) 51st state. So let's not hear it anymore. If it was a joke, it was never funny, and it ends now."

May said while she doubts her comments will be seen by Trump himself, she thinks many Canadians want to hear the country's leaders be more explicit in dismission the ongoing narrative of Canada joining the United States.

May referenced a newspaper column earlier this week by former Liberal MP Clifford Lincoln as such an example.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also dismissed the notion before the holidays.