Canada out of world junior hockey championship with 4-3 loss to Czechia

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada defenceman Tanner Molendyk (6) collides with Czechia forward Eduard Sale during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal action in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada has crashed out the world junior hockey championship at the quarterfinal stage for the second straight year.

Adam Jecho scored the winner on a power play with 39.4 seconds left in regulation as the tournament hosts fell 4-3 to Czechia.

Petr Sikora, Jakub Stancl and Eduard Sale had the other goals for the Czechs, who upset underwhelming Canada on a lucky bounce in the dying moments 12 months ago at the under-20 event in Gothenburg, Sweden. Michael Hrabal made 29 saves.

Tanner Howe, Porter Martone and Bradly Nadeau replied for Canada, which failed to play for a medal at back-to-back world juniors for the first time since the country instituted its program of excellence in the early 1980s.

Carter George stopped 22 shots. Brayden Yager had two assists for the Canadians, who never really found their stride in the nation's capital.

The Czechs will play in the semifinals on Saturday.