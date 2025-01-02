Deaths prompt recommendation for clothing donation bin safety standards in Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith make an announcement at a press conference in Edmonton, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A judge is asking the Alberta government to consider developing minimum safety standards for clothing donation bins after three people got stuck trying to get inside and died.

Justice Jayme Williams reviewed the accidental deaths in Calgary and Medicine Hat between 2017 and 2019.

She says in a report that the benefits of the donation bins programs are significant and should be continued, if not expanded, but not at the expense of safety.

She reviewed evidence from the companies involved and says it's clear these bins can easily be made safer.

The judge says Alberta should consider developing minimum safety standards for the bins to ensure consistency across the province.

The report says the three were experiencing homelessness and died of neck compression or suffocation after they became stuck in the bins.