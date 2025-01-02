Former minister Marco Mendicino not running in next election

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, former Minister of Public Safety, appears as a witness at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa on October 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Toronto MP Marco Mendicino, a former high-ranking cabinet minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, says he will not run in the next federal election.

Mendicino says in a statement posted on social media that he has disagreed with the direction of the federal government, particularly when it comes to Canada's foreign policy on the Israel-Hamas war.

More coming.