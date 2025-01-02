250988
Canada  

Former minister Marco Mendicino not running in next election

Mendicino won't run again

The Canadian Press - | Story: 525572

Toronto MP Marco Mendicino, a former high-ranking cabinet minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, says he will not run in the next federal election.

Mendicino says in a statement posted on social media that he has disagreed with the direction of the federal government, particularly when it comes to Canada's foreign policy on the Israel-Hamas war.

More coming.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (3)


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
244598
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
250882
250936


TheTango.net
Baby asks for lime juice

Baby asks for lime juice

Must Watch | January 02, 2025

Sophia Bush finalises divorce

Showbiz | January 02, 2025

Expectations vs reality

Galleries | January 02, 2025

Velocipuppers

Must Watch | January 02, 2025

Cat's revenge

Must Watch | January 02, 2025

252674