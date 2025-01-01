Canadian man, 38, dies in avalanche in Utah mountains

Photo: The Canadian Press A file photo shows Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews as they respond to the top of Millcreek Canyon, near Salt Lake City, where four skiers died in an avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Salt Lake Tribune, Francisco Kjolseth,

Authorities in Utah say a Canadian man has died in an avalanche while snowboarding in the mountains near Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake County sheriff's office says the body of 38-year-old David Éthier was recovered Tuesday.

Deputy Arlan Bennett says Éthier had been splitboarding in the Millcreek Canyon area on Saturday, but was swept under the snow during an avalanche.

He says a rescue operation began Sunday evening after a family came across Éthier's dog and later found his car at a trailhead.

Authorities contacted Éthier's family in Quebec, who said he was 24 hours overdue.

Bennett says the rescue continued Monday but was impeded by heavy snowfall until Tuesday.

"Further up on the peak towards the area where he would have been at, it was snowing pretty much constantly," he said. "There was only a small window of opportunity for us to get the chopper up," he said.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera called it a "heartbreaking tragedy" in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the family as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”