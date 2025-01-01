New year brings new Alberta taxes, electricity 'rate of last resort'

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta’s electricity "rate of last resort" is now set at about 12 cents per kilowatt hour until 2027. Power transmission lines are seen with the Rocky Mountains in the background near Pincher Creek, Alta., Thursday, June 6, 2024. T

Alberta’s electricity “rate of last resort” starts today, replacing the province’s previous default rate for consumers who don't have a contract.

The rate is set at about 12 cents per kilowatt hour until 2027.

It's meant to shield against price spikes, as the previous option fluctuated from month to month.

Retailers must confirm with customers whether they want to sign on to a competitive rate, which can be much lower.

Albertans also start paying today a tax on vaping products to fall in line with existing federal taxes.

The governments say the tax is meant to discourage vaping, especially by young people.

Early in the new year, Alberta plans to impose a $200 registration tax on electric vehicles.

The move is meant to recoup what electric vehicle drivers don't pay in fuel taxes.

An exact start date for that tax has yet to be announced.