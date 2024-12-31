251956
Canada  

Victim in Calgary double homicide identified by school division as elementary teacher

Homicide victim identified

The Canadian Press - | Story: 525285

A school division in southern Alberta says one of its teachers, who was a victim in a double homicide over the weekend, will be deeply missed by colleagues, friends and students.

Rocky View Schools says Ania Kaminski had been working as a teacher at an elementary school in Cochrane, northwest of Calgary, before she was killed Sunday.

Police have said a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s, believed to be the woman's father, were found dead at two separate locations in Calgary, sparking a manhunt for Kaminski's spouse.

On Monday, police found the body of 38-year-old Benedict Kaminski by his vehicle parked in a rural area.

The school division says it's offering sincere condolences to all those impacted and that it's working to support students and staff.

A GoFundMe page started by a family friend has raised more than $100,000 to support the teacher's three children, calling her a beloved mom, daughter, sister and friend.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
244598
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
246625


TheTango.net
Panoramic fails

Panoramic fails

Galleries | December 31, 2024

Classical baby

Must Watch | December 31, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner 'spent Christmas together'

Showbiz | December 31, 2024

Husky loves the snow

Galleries | December 31, 2024

Daily Dose- December 31, 2024

Daily Dose | December 31, 2024

250170