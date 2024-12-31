Victim in Calgary double homicide identified by school division as elementary teacher

Photo: The Canadian Press Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A school division in southern Alberta says one of its teachers, who was a victim in a double homicide over the weekend, will be deeply missed by colleagues, friends and students.

Rocky View Schools says Ania Kaminski had been working as a teacher at an elementary school in Cochrane, northwest of Calgary, before she was killed Sunday.

Police have said a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s, believed to be the woman's father, were found dead at two separate locations in Calgary, sparking a manhunt for Kaminski's spouse.

On Monday, police found the body of 38-year-old Benedict Kaminski by his vehicle parked in a rural area.

The school division says it's offering sincere condolences to all those impacted and that it's working to support students and staff.

A GoFundMe page started by a family friend has raised more than $100,000 to support the teacher's three children, calling her a beloved mom, daughter, sister and friend.