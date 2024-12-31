Suspect in Hamilton bank robbery attempt had his getaway bicycle stolen: police

Photo: Hamilton Police

Police say a man who attempted to rob a bank in Hamilton earlier this month had to flee the scene on foot after someone stole his getaway bicycle.

Hamilton police say a man entered a BMO bank on Upper Paradise Road on Dec. 18, approached a teller and passed them a note demanding cash.

They say the suspect made verbal threats and motioned to suggest he had a weapon.

Police say the man fled the bank empty-handed after he was confronted by employees and returned to his bicycle location only to find out the bike was stolen by a "fellow delinquent."

They say the “dazed and confused” suspect escaped on foot.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of both suspects is asked to contact the police.