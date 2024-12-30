Federal government plans to extend deadline for charitable donation tax deductions

Photo: The Canadian Press The federal government plans to extend the deadline for claiming charitable donations on tax returns through to the end of February. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc takes part in a news conference after a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The announcement from Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc comes nearly a week after the premiers called on Justin Trudeau's government to make the move.

A statement from LeBlanc's office says the extension will help ease the effects of the four-week Canada Post strike.

Charities reported major declines in mail-in donations during what is typically their busiest time of year, saying the strike prevented donors from sending cheques the old-fashioned way.

The Salvation Army, for example, reported a drop in holiday donations of more than 50 per cent this year. It welcomed the federal government's decision in a written statement Monday.

The Finance Department says the government will introduce legislation to make the changes once Parliament resumes in the new year.

MPs are set to return Jan. 27, but it is unclear how long the Liberal minority government will continue to have the confidence of the House.