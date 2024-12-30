Police say two deaths Sunday night in northwest Calgary likely targeted, domestic

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary police say its homicide unit is investigating the deaths of a man and woman at two different locations Sunday night. A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police say its homicide unit is investigating after a man and a woman, believed to be a father and daughter, were found dead at two different locations on Sunday night.

Police say at about 9:30 p.m. they responded to reports of a person in medical distress on Kincora Grove N.W.

They say they found a man in his 70s dead.

Later that night, police say they found a woman in her 30s believed to be the man's daughter dead at another location on Tuscany Ridge Heights N.W.

Police say there is no threat to public safety as the deaths are believed to be targeted and domestic in nature.

They say they are looking for a vehicle believed to be driven by the woman's spouse, a black Nissan Pathfinder with the Alberta license plate CLN 5276.