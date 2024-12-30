Man suspected of killing wife, father-in-law in Calgary found dead outside city

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary police say its homicide unit is investigating the deaths of a man and woman at two different locations Sunday night. A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

Police say a man they were searching for in a double homicide in Calgary has been found dead.

An emergency alert had been issued for 38-year-old Benedict Kaminski, describing him as armed and dangerous.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s were found dead on Sunday at two different locations in Calgary.

Police say the victims are believed to be Kaminski's wife and her father.

They say tips from the public lead officers to the Water Valley area, about 80 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

The suspect was found dead near his parked truck.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

Police have issued an emergency alert about an armed and dangerous suspect in a double homicide in Calgary.

They say 38-year-old Benedict Kaminski is believed to be driving a black 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, possibly in the Bearspaw neighbourhood in the city's northwest.

They are warning residents not to open their doors for strangers and to call 911 if they see Kaminski.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 30s were found dead Sunday at two different locations in Calgary.

Police have said the victims are believed to be a father and his daughter.

At the time, police said they were looking for a vehicle driven by the woman's spouse.

Police describe Kaminski as white, about six feet tall with brown eyes, and brown and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey, red and white shirt.

The Pathfinder has the Alberta licence plate CLN 5276.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

Calgary police say its homicide unit is investigating after a man and a woman, believed to be a father and daughter, were found dead at two different locations on Sunday night.

Police say at about 9:30 p.m. they responded to reports of a person in medical distress on Kincora Grove N.W.

They say they found a man in his 70s dead.

Later that night, police say they found a woman in her 30s believed to be the man's daughter dead at another location on Tuscany Ridge Heights N.W.

Police say there is no threat to public safety as the deaths are believed to be targeted and domestic in nature.

They say they are looking for a vehicle believed to be driven by the woman's spouse, a black Nissan Pathfinder with the Alberta license plate CLN 5276.