Family of 9-year-old Calgary girl who died after car crash 'crushed' by the loss

Photo: The Canadian Press The Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The family of the nine-year-old Calgary girl, Victoria Desjardins, who died after a Boxing Day car wreck says they're "absolutely crushed" by the loss.

“We are completely overwhelmed with grief and utterly devastated that our family will forever be incomplete,” reads a statement from the family released by the City of Calgary Sunday.

“Victoria was loved by so many, and her loss has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled.”

On Friday Calgary Police laid nearly a dozen charges on 30-year-old Duane Arlen John Nepoose, including dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and fleeing from police.

Police allege that Nepoose assaulted and robbed a pharmacist on Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. before fleeing in a stolen car.

He was initially chased by police, but because of unsafe driving behaviour and traffic, officers stopped the pursuit and instead used a helicopter to track him.

Nepoose, police said Friday, was erratically "weaving in and out of traffic" in a Dodge Caravan. About 20 minutes after leaving the pharmacy, he roared through an intersection, running a red light at Macleod Trail and Southland Drive.

In the intersection the Caravan struck a Toyota 4Runner driven by a woman in her 40s and a Pontiac Vibe operated by a woman in her 40s with two child passengers — now identified as Victoria, her sister Madison, and the girls' mother Amanda Reitmeier.

The crash hospitalized Reitmeier and her two daughters, as well as the driver of the 4Runner. Victoria died in hospital.

"Thursday morning started out as any other, and within a few short hours, our lives have been irreparably changed," the family's statement reads.

"We are now forced to live the rest of our lives without our beloved daughter, who had her whole life ahead of her."

As of Friday police said Madison was considered to be in critical condition, and a fundraiser for the Reitmeier-Desjardins family set up by a family friend says Victoria's mother and sister are both still being treated in hospital for their injuries.

As of Sunday evening over $160,000 has been raised for the family.

The family's statement says Victoria "was a beacon of kindness with a gentle soul that touched all who knew her" and she wanted to be a football player when she got older.

"She was known to all her friends, family, and teachers as an outgoing, bubbly, and energetic girl," the family said. "Her favourite activities were anything to do with the outdoors. From camping to fishing, she was a girl who was not afraid to bait a hook with a worm."

"Victoria is deeply missed by her parents, her older sister, grandparents, extended family and relatives and friends."

Nepoose was also charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving without a licence, registration or insurance.

Police said Friday that Nepoose was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in a court at a later date.