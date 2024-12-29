'We need new leadership': Atlantic Liberal caucus calls for Trudeau's resignation

Photo: The Canadian Press New Brunswick MP Wayne Long speaks to reporters as he leaves a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Monday, October 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Atlantic Liberal caucus is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign as party leader in a letter expressing "deep concern" about the future of government.

The letter dated Dec. 23 was shared publicly Sunday by New Brunswick MP Wayne Long, who has been saying since the fall that Trudeau should step down.

Long wrote in a Facebook post that he shared the letter for "openness and transparency."

"If we are to have any chance in the next election, and prevent a Pierre Poilievre government, we need new leadership with a new vision for our party and the country," Long wrote.

Atlantic caucus chair and Nova Scotia MP Kody Blois penned the letter, saying it is no longer "tenable" for Trudeau to continue to lead the party.

The letter notes that the country faces "instability" amid U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats and signals from opposition parties that they will declare non-confidence in Trudeau's government at the first opportunity.

The letter thanks Trudeau for his nine years of service as prime minister, saying he leaves a "positive and consequential legacy." It cautions Trudeau that could be undone if he stays on as leader.

The letter comes less than two weeks after Chrystia Freeland's resignation from Trudeau's cabinet as finance minister and deputy prime minister.

"Our colleagues this morning expressed their deep personal affection for you, their pride in our work as a Liberal team, but also their deep concern that without a leadership change that progress will be lost under a Pierre Poilievre-lead government," Blois wrote to Trudeau.

The letter concludes with a call for a national caucus meeting in early January so the Liberal MPs can discuss their next steps.

Blois did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Trudeau is said to be thinking about his future during the holiday break.

Conservative MP John Williamson said Friday he plans to introduce a non-confidence motion at the next public accounts committee meeting on Jan. 7.

If that motion is successful at committee, it would be forwarded to the House of Commons and could be voted on as soon as Jan. 30, triggering an election if it passes.

The Conservatives brought forward three non-confidence motions during the fall sitting of the House of Commons, which the Liberals survived thanks to support from the NDP.

However, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now says that his party has lost confidence in the government and intends to bring forward a non-confidence motion in the new year, regardless of who is Liberal leader.