TSB investigating plane landing incident at Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Photo: The Canadian Press An airliner arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, June 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an incident involving a plane at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, which one passenger described as a rough landing that sparked flames.

Nikki Valentine, a Halifax woman who was on the PAL Airlines flight, says passengers felt a "massive rumble" upon landing last night.

She says sparks and flames were visible through the plane's windows, and smoke entered the cabin.

Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase says an Air Canada Express flight operated by PAL Airlines, arriving from St. John’s, N.L., experienced an incident upon landing at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick says the plane experienced a "suspected landing gear issue" after arrival and was unable to reach the terminal.

Fitzpatrick says the crew and 73 passengers were off-loaded by bus and nobody on board was injured, but a Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson says minor injuries were reported.

The incident temporarily halted flight activity at the airport.