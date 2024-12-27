Man charged after Calgary Boxing Day robbery, car crash that killed 9-year-old girl

Photo: The Canadian Press Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta.

Calgary police have laid charges and are checking for drug impairment in a horrific high-speed multi-vehicle crash that killed one girl and left another child in critical condition on Boxing Day.

“We share the deep sadness felt by the family and loved ones who have had their lives forever changed by someone’s disregard for public safety,” Calgary police Acting Insp. Andy Woodward said in a news release Friday.

The statement said speed and impairment by drugs are being investigated as potential contributing factors in the crash.

Police also released more details on the crash that occurred on the city’s south side just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

They have said it began when police responded to reports of a pharmacy robbery at Pharmasave Millrise at around 9 a.m., where the suspect allegedly assaulted a pharmacist and drove away in a stolen car.

The driver was chased by police, but because of the driver's unsafe driving behaviour and traffic, officers stopped the pursuit and instead used helicopter air watch.

The suspect, they said, was erratically driving a Dodge Caravan, "weaving in and out of traffic." Around 9:50 a.m., he roared through the intersection, running a red light at Macleod Trail and Southland Drive.

Two cars also came through the intersection at the same time, crossed his path and were hit: a Toyota 4Runner driven by a woman in her 40s; and a Pontiac Vibe operated by a woman in her 40s with two child passengers.

That set off a chain-reaction crash that saw the first two vehicles struck by the suspect's Caravan slam into two more trucks.

The Caravan, meanwhile, proceeded on and struck a light post in the median and came to a stop.

The trio in the Pontiac Vibe – the woman and two children – were all sent to hospital in critical condition.

“Sadly, one of the children passengers succumbed to her injuries yesterday,” said police in the release.

The woman was later upgraded to stable, but the second child remained in critical care at Alberta Children’s Hospital. The age and gender of the child were not released by police.

The woman driving the 4Runner was listed in stable condition.

The four people in the other two vehicles hit in the chain-reaction crash – three men and a woman – received minor injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, was called in to check on police actions prior to the crash.

"After reviewing available evidence, a determination was made that the actions of the involved officers did not directly contribute to the collision," police said. "Therefore, ASIRT will have no further involvement in the matter."

The accused was arrested on scene and faces 11 charges, including robbery, theft, dangerous driving causing death, driving without a licence, fleeing from police, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.

Duane Arlen John Nepoose, 30, has been remanded in custody with a court date pending.