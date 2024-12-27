Tugboats, crews try to refloat ship stuck in St. Lawrence River near Montreal

Photo: The Canadian Press A tugboat tries to release the MV Maccoa after it ran aground in the St. Lawrence River in Verchères, Que., Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.

A team of tugboats is being deployed to refloat a ship that has been stuck in the St. Lawrence River northeast of Montreal since Christmas Eve.

The Canadian Coast Guard says the attempt to free the MV Maccoa was scheduled to begin around 11 a.m.

The Cyprus-flagged 185-metre bulk carrier ran aground near Verchères, Que., in the early hours of Dec. 24 following a power failure.

The coast guard says there were no injuries, no damage to the ship's hull, no pollution spotted in the water and that the ship is not blocking marine traffic.

Authorities sent generators, heaters and supplies to the 20 crew members aboard the grounded vessel before its power was restored.

The coast guard says it will use drones and possibly a helicopter to monitor today's refloating attempt, adding that a member of its marine environmental and hazards response team will be on board.