Multi-vehicle crash in Calgary kills nine-year-old child on Boxing Day: police

Calgary police say a nine-year-old girl died after a multi-vehicle collision that happened on the morning of Boxing Day.

Police responded to reports of a pharmacy robbery at Pharmasave Millrise at around 9 a.m., where the suspect allegedly assaulted a pharmacist and ran away in a stolen car.

The driver was chased by police but because of the driver's unsafe driving behaviour and traffic, officers stopped the pursuit and instead used helicopter air watch.

The suspect continued to drive recklessly when he ran through a red light at the intersection and hit multiple vehicles, critically injuring four people.

Police confirmed Thursday night that the youngest victim in the crash was a nine-year-old girl.

The driver was arrested at the scene and remains in custody pending charges. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified to determine if an investigation is required.