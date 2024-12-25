Quebec man reportedly killed in Fort Lauderdale boat explosion

Photo: The Canadian Press The charred remains of two boats are seen Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Lauderdale Marina near the 15th Street Fisheries restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Joe Cavaretta

U.S. media outlets are reporting that it was a Quebec man who died in a boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this week.

Several local media outlets are quoting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as saying 41-year-old Sebastien Gauthier died after the explosion at the Lauderdale Marina on Monday.

Rescue workers also transported five people to local hospitals, three with traumatic injuries.

The commission has not responded to requests for comment from The Canadian Press.

Video posted on social media shows the vessel engulfed in flames following the explosion, with a thick column of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Fire rescue officials say they don't know what caused the explosion.