Deaths of two men in Colchester County, Nova Scotia deemed homicides

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the background for a news conference, in St. John's, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The deaths of two men in Colchester County, N.S., have been deemed homicides.

RCMP say a 25-year-old Pictou Landing First Nation man died on Dec. 21 and a 27-year-old man from Truro was reported dead the following day.

Investigators say the same two men checked into a hospital on Dec. 19 with serious injuries that were consistent with stab wounds.

Police believe the victims were assaulted in Colchester County.

RCMP pronounced the 25-year-old dead after responding to a call for someone in medical distress at a home in Upper Onslow.

The following day at around 10 a.m., police responded to a report of the 27-year-old in medical distress at a home in Truro, and he was also pronounced dead.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner ruled the deaths homicides on Monday.