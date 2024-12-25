Pedestrian dead after collision in Quebec City, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press The Quebec City police forces patch at a news conference, in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

A pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Quebec City on Christmas Eve.

Quebec City police say they received a call for the collision on Tuesday at around 4:20 p.m.

A 27-year-old pedestrian was found unconscious and attempts were made to resuscitate her.

Police say she was later taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital and treated for shock.

Police say the investigation continues.