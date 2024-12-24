Two men charged in hate crime investigation after 'unprovoked' Sudbury attack: police

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage for Sudbury police headquarters is shown in Sudbury, Ont.

Police say two men have been arrested and charged in an alleged hate-motivated assault in Sudbury earlier this month that left two male victims with minor injuries.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says officers responded to reports of an "unprovoked" assault on two people on Cedar Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Police say the suspects hurled racial slurs at victims during the assault and one of the suspects removed a "garment of religious significance" from one of the victims.

They say a detective trained to investigate hate crimes took charge of the investigation and identified two suspects.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Greater Sudbury was arrested last Thursday and charged with two counts of assault, as well as robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say a second 20-year-old man from the area was arrested on Sunday and faces an assault charge.