Man dead after Mounties attempt arrest near Edmonton

RCMP say a man died after officers tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants near Edmonton.

Police were called Monday to a rural home southeast of the city in Beaver County.

An emergency response team from Edmonton was also brought in to help.

RCMP say the man was fatally injured during an interaction but offered no other details.

Despite efforts to save the man's life, he died at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, has been asked to investigate.