10 arrested, 3 rescued in Brampton, Ont., kidnapping investigation: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Peel Regional police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police say 10 people were arrested at a Brampton, Ont., residence where officers rescued three people who had been allegedly kidnapped.

Peel Regional Police say the accused face several charges, including kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and various firearms offences.

Police say officers investigating a kidnapping went into the residence near Kennedy Road and Conservation Road on Dec. 17 and rescued three people found inside.

They say officers carried out search warrants and seized two handguns and ammunition.

Police say the 10 accused were held for special bail hearings at a Brampton court.

In a news release late Monday, police did not offer any further details about the investigation and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.