In the news today: Online Harms Act among bills stuck in House

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justice Minister Arif Virani is unapologetic about the money it would take to set up new regulators to tackle online harms under his proposed legislation.

Canadians want children to be safe online, "and if that costs money to set up and to enforce, so be it," Virani said.

The cost of those bodies, which the Parliamentary Budget Officer has pegged at $200 million over five years, is a bone of contention for the Conservatives, who say the bill would create a "massive" bureaucracy.

Even if the Online Harms Act manages to somehow make it through a months-long impasse at the House of Commons and become law before an election, the Conservatives have pledged to repeal it should they form government.

Both the Liberals and Conservatives agree it’s time for something to be done to tackle online harms. They have both introduced bills to do so. But with no apparent common ground, legislation doesn’t have a path forward, even as parents whose children died because of online sexual extortion plead with MPs to act.

Virani said in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that it "seems the Conservative Party of Canada has a problem with investing money to keep Canadians safe. And that to me is not a morally tenable proposition."