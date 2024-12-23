Environment Canada issues blizzard warning in Yukon, gusts up to 100 km/h expected

Photo: The Canadian Press Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for Dempster Highway near the Richardson Mountains in Yukon. View of downtown Whitehorse, Yukon, on Monday, June 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas.

The advisory warns drivers in the region that travel is "extremely hazardous" due to gusty winds with "persistent visibility near zero" due to blowing snow.

It says easterly winds with gusts up to 100 km/h are expected.

The weather office says blizzard warnings are issued "when widespread reduced visibilities of 400 metres or less are expected for at least four hours."

It says the blizzard is expected to end Monday evening when winds ease.

Environment Canada is also reminding people to prepare for the weather, saying anyone not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia.