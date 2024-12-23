Death toll rises to three, including child, after head-on collision in Moncton, N.B.

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP say a child died several days after a head-on collision last week on a Moncton, N.B., highway that killed two other people. The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023, in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP say a child died several days after a head-on collision last week on a Moncton, N.B., highway that killed two other people.

A 32-year-old woman from Moncton was allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 15 on Dec. 15 when she collided with another vehicle.

She died in hospital and her two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The 43-year-old driver of the other vehicle died in hospital and his two passengers were seriously injured.

Police said on Dec. 21 that one of those passengers — a child — died of their injuries in hospital.

They said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.