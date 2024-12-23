Ottawa names new president and CEO of Export Development Canada

Photo: Contributed

The federal government has named Alison Nankivell the new president and chief executive officer of Export Development Canada, succeeding Mairead Lavery who helmed the Crown corporation for the past six years.

Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Minister Mary Ng says Nankivell's appointment will help the agency "continue its critical work in helping Canadian businesses reduce financial risk."

She touted Nankivell's experience in global trade finance, capital markets, risk management and international business development.

EDC board of directors chair Vivian Abdelmessih says Nankivell's appointment comes at a time when the organization is navigating "complexities in the global trade environment," adding the board is confident she will help the agency continue to support the international expansion and success of Canadian companies.

Nankivell, who previously served as CEO of the MaRS Discovery District, has more than 25 years of international investment and strategic planning experience.

Abdelmessih says Lavery's "vision and commitment have significantly expanded EDC's impact and relevance to Canadian companies" and the outgoing CEO set a high standard for the organization.